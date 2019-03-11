A 17-year-old boy was killed Sunday while skydiving at High Sky Adventures in Penrose.
Fremont county deputies and firefighters responded about 10:15 a.m. to a field south of U.S. 50, near mile marker 285, for a report of a skydiving accident and found the boy dead despite lifesaving efforts from firefighters and bystanders.
The boy, who was from Texas, was skydiving for the first time and was diving by himself, Fremont County sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Megan Richards said in a news release.
The accident was reported by the skydiving company.
The accident is under review by the Fremont County Investigations Unit, the Fremont County Coroner’s Office, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
An autopsy, scheduled for Tuesday, will determine the boy's cause of death. His name has not been released.