A drug robbery turned deadly last July when two armed intruders kicked in the door at an illegal marijuana grow site east of Colorado Springs and found a man sleeping on a couch, according to court testimony.
Without hesitating, William Bacorn, 18, fired a pistol into his head, killing him where he lay, according to a confession by his alleged accomplice, Terrell Deshon Hall.
“I asked him (Hall), did he ever wake up? He said, ‘No, he didn’t,’” El Paso County sheriff’s Detective Tre White told a judge Friday.
Hours later, in a barn 20 miles away, Bacorn was fatally shot by a sheriff’s SWAT officer after pointing a shotgun at the deputy during a raid on another of the alleged robbers' property.
New details about both shootings emerged in court Friday as Hall and Colin Matthew Kellet, 27, appeared for a joint preliminary hearing.
Both were ordered held without bond on suspicion of first-degree murder in the July 22 botched heist — Kellet accused of being the planner and driver and Hall of brandishing a shotgun at Bacorn's side during the drug robbery.
Hall and Kellet identified Bacorn as the shooter, and authorities say they have no evidence to suggest otherwise.
During the robbery, Gustavo Del Sol Sanchez, 46, was killed and a second man, Adalberto Bello, was wounded in the groin.
Hall claimed the second man fired a gun at them as they left the house, and was wounded in a shootout with Bacorn. But Bello, 50, told investigators that a “gringo” shot him without provocation when he came out of a bedroom to investigate a loud noise.
Bello said he had been staying at the Highway 94 address for no more than a week before the robbery, tending marijuana plants with Sanchez.
In describing their alleged roles, Hall and Kellet said the trio believed the site was occupied by a Cuban drug cartel.
Sheriff’s investigators said they have no "direct" evidence a drug cartel was involved. Two outbuildings were being used to cultivate marijuana, but the buildings were fortified and the intruders didn’t manage to get in. A later search turned up roughly 70 pot plants, authorities have said.
After the botched robbery, the men drove to Colorado Springs and burglarized a different marijuana cultivation site, kicking in a door and loading containers of pot into a trailer attached to Kellet’s black sport-utility vehicle, Hall and Kellet told police.
Although investigators haven’t determined where that crime occurred, they have evidence that it did happen, authorities say.
Surveillance imagery from a home on Loop Road east of Colorado Springs shows Bacorn, Kellet and Hall unloading a large amount of suspected marijuana sometime around 7:30 a.m.
Authorities say Bacorn was staying in that house, while Kellet lived on an adjacent property. Bacorn was found hiding in a barn on Kellet’s property when he was shot by the SWAT deputy. The District Attorney’s Office ruled in December the shooting was justified.
Kellet and Hall are due back in court April 22 to be arraigned.