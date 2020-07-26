A teen was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash west of Cañon City, according to a Sunday news release from Colorado State Patrol.
Jerry Sun, 19, was driving a Lincoln Navigator when it collided with an international bus at the intersection of U.S. 50 and CO-9 at about 2:50 p.m., the news release said.
Sun, of New York, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Sun was reportedly turning from southbound CO-9 to eastbound U.S. 50 when the vehicle collided with the westbound bus, driven by 69-year-old Herbert Tecklenburg of Cañon City, investigators said.
Two other passengers in the Lincoln were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers said everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.
Tecklenburg sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, the news release said.
The crash remains under investigation, but speed and alcohol are not suspected factors.