A 17-year-old girl was hit and killed by car while crossing a road in northeast Colorado Springs on Saturday night, police said.
The girl was struck by a Mazda sedan traveling south on Pring Ranch Road near Purcell Drive about 9 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died Sunday.
No charges have been announced, and speed, drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash, police said.
The name of the victim has not been released. Police also did not say if she was in a crosswalk when she was hit.
Her death is the 27th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year and the sixth pedestrian to be killed. At this time last year, there were 22 traffic-related deaths and six pedestrian deaths in Colorado Springs.
Another pedestrian was hit and seriously injured trying to cross South Academy Boulevard at Hancock Expressway, police said. The woman was crossing against a red light and was struck by a car heading north on Academy.