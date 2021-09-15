The family of the lone teenager to survive a deadly crash in Prowers County last week says their son is in critical condition but is fighting.
The Black family updated the community on the status of their son who was one of five teenagers riding in a Ford Explorer that was hit by a semi truck last week. The 15-year-old and the others were heading eastbound on Prowers County Road 196 near Wiley around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8, when the driver, a 16-year-old male, ran a stop sign and was hit by a semi truck traveling north on U.S. 287, troopers with the Colorado State Patrol said. The driver and the other passengers were killed, and Black was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.
His family released a statement Wednesday afternoon through UCHealth, thanking the community for its prayers and support.
"We would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt prayers and support for our [son]," the statement reads. "He is still in critical condition, but he is fighting. We would ask that you please keep the families of his friends in your prayers as they lay their children to rest this week. Please also pray for our small school and community, as we are all heartbroken over this devastating tragedy."
The driver of the Explorer died along side a 15-year-old female, and two other boys ages 15 and 16. The driver of the semi truck, a 25-year-old male, was taken to the hospital and released following the crash. His 50-year-old passenger, also a male, was in the sleeper berth when the crash happened was taken to the hospital with serious injuries at last update from Colorado State Patrol.