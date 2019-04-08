A man who was 16 when he helped execute a Crystola couple to see “what if felt like” wants a judge to grant him a shot at freedom.
Josiah Seth Ivy, 34, is the latest youthful killer in the Pikes Peak region poised to receive a reduced sentence amid a changing legal landscape for children who commit serious crimes.
At a weeklong resentencing that began Monday in 4th Judicial District Court, his attorneys are seeking to persuade a judge that Ivy has been rehabilitated since he and an accomplice killed Gary Alflen, 47, and Stacy Dahl, 39, during a November 2002 burglary.
They also argue that abuse he suffered as a child, including a period when his parents moved in with a cult, left him vulnerable to manipulation by the other man involved.
If the judge agrees and finds “extraordinary mitigating circumstances,” Ivy could be sentenced to 30 to 50 years in each murder, potentially leaving him eligible for parole. A defense request that the sentences be served simultaneously would go further yet, potentially bringing his release within view.
Prosecutors are opposed to special leniency and want Ivy’s new sentences to be served consecutively, keeping him behind bars.
Judge Marla Prudek ultimately will decide, either at the end of this week’s hearing or in a written order later.
Ivy, who attended Monday’s proceedings in an orange El Paso County jail jumpsuit with his hands cuffed, is among roughly two dozen youthful killers in Colorado to pursue redress from sentences designed to ensure they die in prison.
Local convicts include Andrew Medina, who was 15 when he killed 17-year-old Kristopher Lohrmeyer outside an Old Colorado ice cream shop in 1997. He was resentenced in January to 37 years in prison after a judge determined that he “essentially self-rehabilitated,” becoming a model prisoner.
Initially ordered to serve to back-to-back life terms without the opportunity for parole, Ivy won a shot at a new sentence in 2017, five years after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miller v. Alabama that depriving juveniles the opportunity for parole was “cruel and unusual punishment.”
A followup ruling in 2016, Montgomery v. Louisiana, made the Miller decision retroactive, forcing Colorado to devise a new sentencing scheme for long-ago crimes.
One possible outcome for Ivy is for a judge to re-impose his two life terms, this time with the chance of parole after 40 years.
Under that scenario, Ivy’s chances at release would hinge partly on whether the judge orders consecutive or simultaneous sentences.
Alternatively, Ivy is also eligible for a special sentence of 30 to 50 years available to youthful killers convicted of “felony” murder. Felony murder applies to anyone who participated in a felony that resulted in someone’s death, such as a getaway driver for a deadly robbery.
At his 2005 trial, a jury convicted Ivy of two counts of first-degree murder, one alleging felony murder and one that he planned the killings and knew what he was doing when he committed them.
But the convictions were merged into a single count — felony murder — while under appeal, said prosecutor Brien Cecil.
Although the merger had no effect on Ivy’s life sentence then, the move took on fresh significance under Colorado’s new sentencing scheme for juvenile murderers, making Ivy eligible for special sentencing, Cecil said.
Cecil argued that Ivy shouldn’t receive the same break as getaway drivers and others who didn’t personally commit the murder.
After his arrest, Ivy boasted he was the triggerman, a witness testified at his 2005 trial.
“He looked at me and said, ‘I just wanted to know what it felt like to kill someone,’” Cindy Shelstat, a corrections officer at Spring Creek Youth Detention Center, told the jury. “I got physically sick to my stomach.”
Ivy’s trial lawyer dismissed his comment as “puffery,” saying he wanted to impress others in the jail.
Attorney Phil Dubois told jurors the accomplice, Michael J. Paprocki, then 20, shot the couple, and Ivy participated in the burglary because he didn’t want to disappoint his friend. Paprocki convinced Ivy to confess, telling him he’d be tried as a juvenile and get a lighter sentence, Dubois said.
Paprocki was convicted of first-degree murder in separate proceedings and sentenced to two life terms. Now 37, he is incarcerated at the Sterling Correctional Facility in northeastern Colorado, state records show.
Prosecutors say that if the judge re-imposes life terms, they must be served consecutively. That’s because Ivy was convicted of sentence enhancements requiring consecutive penalties for each killing.
The defense says that position violates the intent of the U.S. Supreme Court, which found that de facto life sentences for juveniles are inherently unconstitutional, even when multiple victims are involved.