A man who was 16 when he helped execute a Crystola couple to see “what it felt like” has been re-sentenced to 84 years in prison.
Josiah Seth Ivy, now 33, was initially sentenced to two life terms without parole after he was convicted at trial in the fatal shootings of Gary Alflen, 47, and Stacy Dahl, 39, during a burglary in their home.
Judge Marla Prudek imposed the penalty Tuesday in a written ruling, following a weeklong sentencing hearing in April in 4th Judicial District Court.
It’s unclear when Ivy will be eligible for parole under the new sentence.
Ivy received the benefit of new guidelines created in the wake of a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated life sentences without parole for youthful killers, finding the penalties unconstitutional. About two dozen youthful killers in Colorado have seen sentence adjustments of some kind in the wake of the ruling, sometimes putting them within reach of release.
Relatives of Alflen and Dahl asked for a sentence that would keep Ivy behind bars, while his supporters argued he has been rehabilitated. His attorneys also say that his co-defendant, Michael J. Paprocki, was the triggerman and that Ivy’s confession to a jail guard — in which he said he killed the couple to see “what it felt like” — was a case of a teenage puffery.
Paprocki, now 37, was convicted at trial as an adult and is serving a life sentence without parole at the Sterling Correctional Facility in northeastern Colorado.