An experimental winter drop-in center for homeless teens that opened temporarily last December is now a permanent program of The Place, which operates El Paso County’s only emergency shelter for homeless youths.

About 90 homeless teens and young adults used the day center last year, Executive Director Shawna Kemppainen said Tuesday at an open house at the new center.

She attributes use of the drop-in center as leading to six times more homeless teens getting off the streets.

“They had the time to relax in a nonjudgmental atmosphere, where they got to de-escalate and observe, 'You guys seem all right,' which is more effective at helping youth open up,” Kemppainen said.

Doing so makes teens more receptive to receiving assistance to better their lives, she said.

El Paso County had 189 unsheltered youth in November, according to statistics.

The new drop-in center at 2708 E. Fountain Blvd., next to Amy’s Donuts, is about 2 miles from the organization’s 20-bed shelter and headquarters near downtown Colorado Springs.

“I’ll be curious how many kids figure out where it is,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers as he took a tour of the 2,000-square-foot former co-working office.

“We’ll be issuing more bus tickets,” Kemppainen said, adding that a city bus stop is across the street from the new center.

The organization used space from Inside-Out Youth Services, which supports LGBTQ youth, for last year’s four-month program and tried to find a downtown office for the permanent drop-in center, she said.

One downtown building Kemppainen declined to identify seemed like a good possibility, but she said the deal fell through after the landlord said, “We don’t want any more homeless people” in the area.

“We said we don’t either,” Kemppainen said.

With values rising, downtown property is becoming difficult to obtain, Suthers noted.

The Place also plans to apply for low-income housing tax credit financing through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority to build a new 50-unit permanent supportive housing complex for homeless youths and young adults, Kemppainen said.

“There isn’t a specific project targeted for young people in this area, and it works,” she said.

Boulder and Grand Junction have such programs, she said, which have been proven to reduce the number of homeless youths.

A location for a new housing complex in Colorado Springs hasn’t yet been determined, Kemppainen said.

“It’ super exciting; we’re working with consultants at the state and with architects on trauma-informed design.”

Her organization helped 150 youths get into housing this year, working with private landlords and low-income housing providers such as Greccio Housing.

“We’ll continue to do that,” Kemppainen said. “But having youth in a supportive community with 24/7 staff so we can work with them if they need it is different.”

The Place is renting the drop-in center space for two years, she said, at an operational cost of about $200,000 per year.

The organization’s long-range goal is to build a new homeless shelter for adolescents in downtown or on the periphery in the next two years, and convert the current downtown office into its drop-in center.

The new drop-in location on Fountain Boulevard is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There’s no limit on how long kids can hang out and eat food, use computers and phones to do schoolwork or look for jobs, pick up blankets and jackets, talk to a full-time counselor in private and just relax.

“A daytime drop-in center available to homeless kids is an excellent addition,” Suthers said. “It’s a new component but a very essential component.

“Homeless youth is a serious problem, and this facility gives them a safe place they can connect with services and a path to housing.”