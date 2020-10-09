A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle and severely injured Thursday evening while crossing a street near Old Colorado City, Colorado Springs police said.
The girl was in the crosswalk at an intersection in the 2300 block of West Uintah Street around 6:55 p.m. when a vehicle on Uintah Street hit her, police said.
The teen was taken to Children's Hospital and was treated for "life-threatening injuries."
Police did not release victims age nor if any any arrests were made.
No one else was injured in the crash.