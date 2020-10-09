Police lights
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle and severely injured Thursday evening while crossing a street near Old Colorado City, Colorado Springs police said.

The girl was in the crosswalk at an intersection in the 2300 block of West Uintah Street around 6:55 p.m. when a vehicle on Uintah Street hit her, police said.

Victim identified in Colorado Springs homicide investigation

The teen was taken to Children's Hospital and was treated for "life-threatening injuries."

Fountain firefighter accused of sexual assault

Police did not release victims age nor if any any arrests were made.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Downtown McDonald's shooting leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries: police

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Load comments