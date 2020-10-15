A 19-year-old Colorado Springs man charged in a deadly gang plot has dodged a potential life sentence after agreeing to testify against alleged co-conspirators in the slayings of two Coronado High School students. Joseph Rodriguez Jr. on Tuesday became the second defendant in two days to turn state's witness in the March 2017 shooting deaths of 15-year-old Derek Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida. He pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree kidnapping under a deal that tosses first-degree murder charges and makes him eligible for 16 to 32 years in prison. "I had Natalie and Derek brought to my house. I took their phones from them, and they were kidnapped," Rodriguez said in pleading guilty during a