A teenage girl was shot in the leg at a party in east Colorado Springs late Saturday, police said.
Police received multiple reports of shots fired in the 100 block of South Roosevelt Street around 11:50 p.m. When officers arrived they found the victim with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound, police said. The teen was taken to a local hosptial.
The victim's name and age were not released.
The suspected shooter is believed to also have been at the party. No information about the suspect was available, but police said there is no threat to the community.