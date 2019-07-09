A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized Monday night with injuries that could be life-threatening after she fell from a moving vehicle driven by her 19-year-old brother, Colorado Springs police said.
The fall was reported at 8:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of Lander Lane, police said. The girl was riding on the outside of the vehicle, but it's unclear where.
"The circumstances surrounding what occurred are still very much under investigation," police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said in an email.
No arrests have been announced.