A teenager found shot to death inside a home at a southeast Colorado Springs trailer park early Saturday has been identified as Jose Reyes, the El Paso County Coroner's Office announced.
Reyes, 18, was found just after 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Swale Run near South Powers and Astrozon boulevards.
The shooting is being investigated as a possible homicide, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.