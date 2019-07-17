Gazette logo

A 16-year-old died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Calhan, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving and not wearing a seat belt.

The driver veered off of the right side of the road while northbound on McQueen Road, about a half-mile north of Washington Road. The crash happened about 1 p.m.

Nearly $25,000 raised for Colorado Springs man severely injured by suspected drunken driver

After losing control, the car rolled and the teen driver was ejected, troopers said. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Colorado Springs man killed in three-vehicle crash on I-25

A second passenger in the car was also not wearing a seat belt, but was released by medical crews on scene.

Troopers do not believe drugs, alcohol or excessive speeds are factors of the crash and are still investigating the crash.

636-4809

@leslie_m_james

Tags

Load comments