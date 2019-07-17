A 16-year-old died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash near Calhan, according to Colorado State Patrol.
The teen, whose name has not been released, was driving and not wearing a seat belt.
The driver veered off of the right side of the road while northbound on McQueen Road, about a half-mile north of Washington Road. The crash happened about 1 p.m.
After losing control, the car rolled and the teen driver was ejected, troopers said. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.
A second passenger in the car was also not wearing a seat belt, but was released by medical crews on scene.
Troopers do not believe drugs, alcohol or excessive speeds are factors of the crash and are still investigating the crash.