Testing blunders crippled US response as coronavirus spread

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs.

 John Minchillo

Avi Schiffman, high school student in the Seattle area, runs the world's most complete data tracker for COVID-19. His website shows the number of deaths, number of cases, and the number of recoveries and updates automatically every minute.

He's had 250 million visitors to his site and averages about 25 million visitors each day. He's had 35,000 users on the site at one time, which puts a lot of stress on his server.

Click here to check out his website.

Avi is glad he can provide the service to people around the world, partly because of the historic nature of this event. He said his generation has never seen a world event like this.

He plans to update his website and add features as things advance and hopes to also begin tracking the development of vaccines, something he thinks will bring a lot of interest.

To read the full story, click here

Tags

Load comments