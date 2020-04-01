Avi Schiffman, high school student in the Seattle area, runs the world's most complete data tracker for COVID-19. His website shows the number of deaths, number of cases, and the number of recoveries and updates automatically every minute.

He's had 250 million visitors to his site and averages about 25 million visitors each day. He's had 35,000 users on the site at one time, which puts a lot of stress on his server.

Avi is glad he can provide the service to people around the world, partly because of the historic nature of this event. He said his generation has never seen a world event like this.

He plans to update his website and add features as things advance and hopes to also begin tracking the development of vaccines, something he thinks will bring a lot of interest.

