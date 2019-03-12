A teenage boy was arrested Monday in a December drive-by shooting that wounded two men and a boy at The Citadel mall, Colorado Springs police said.
The boy, whose name and age were not released, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, all felonies, police said.
He was taken into custody by Metro Fugitive Unit detectives at a home in Colorado Springs and booked into Spring Creek Youth Services Center.
The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. Dec. 18 just outside of the Hooters restaurant, shattering windows and forcing the mall to close for the rest of the day.
Shots were fired from a car after some yelling back and forth, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said at the time. Officers found one victim outside and another just inside the mall.
The men were hospitalized with injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The shooting appeared to be deliberate, as people on both sides seemed to know one another, Black said.
About 3 a.m. Dec. 19, a boy went to a hospital with a gunshot wound, bringing the number of people shot to three, police said. A girl also was injured but was not shot.