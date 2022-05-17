A 19-year-old teenager was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting over the weekend at a Kum & Go in Fountain, police said.
Nickilaus Oakley was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment, police said.
Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the gas station and convenience store at 8050 Fountain Mesa Road and found a man had been shot in the leg, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
People in at least two vehicles were involved in the shooting, police said. One stayed at the scene, while the others left before officers arrive.
On Monday, Oakley was arrested at a home on the 4800 block of Beechvale Drive without incident.