A 17-year-old male was arrested Tuesday in a double homicide in June on the campus of a Colorado Springs school, police said.
The teen, whose name has not been released because he’s a minor, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Kevin Santana-Villa, 18, and Diego Cruz-Aceves, 22.
Police found Sanata-Villa’s body on the school’s track after neighbors reported hearing shots fired at the school at 4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave. about 5 a.m. June 29.
Cruz-Aceves was found nearby, severely wounded, police said. He later died at a hospital.