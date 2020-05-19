A 19-year-old man was arrested by Colorado Springs police Tuesday after trying to escape officers and crashing his motorcycle, authorities said.

Police said Jorge Amaya tried to evade officers conducting speed enforcement near Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard. He was accused of speeding and running a red light while officers tried to pull him over. Police said the officers decided to call off the chase because of heavy traffic in the area.

Shortly after, officers responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place and found Amaya injured, police said.

Amaya was arrested on suspicion of vehicular eluding and other traffic-related charges after being released from a hospital, police said.

At least three motorcyclists have been killed in Colorado Springs in the past month, including a 29-year-old man the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified Monday.

