A 19-year-old man accused of shooting a Valero convenience store clerk during a Feb. 16 robbery has been linked to two other robberies that day, Colorado Springs police said.
Vincent Lupori of El Paso County has been arrested on suspicion of one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated robbery and one count of motor vehicle theft, police said.
Lupori allegedly entered the Valero at North Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk, police reported.
The clerk was taken to a hospital with injuries that were severe but not life-threatening, and Lupori was seen fleeing the gas station in a white Ford SUV, which police found abandoned nearby. The SUV was later determined to be stolen.
For the next hour and a half, police combed the area of Barnes Road, Oro Blanco Drive, North Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard. The Police Department sent out a reverse 911 call regarding the suspect, and a person who spotted Lupori called to report his location.
Police expanded their search to the Old Farm and High Chaparral Open Area and found Lupori about 10 a.m. Both neighborhoods were briefly put on lockdown.
Earlier that morning, Lupori allegedly robbed the Western Convenience located at 1905 W. Uintah St. and the Circle K convenience store located at 5670 Palmer Park Blvd.