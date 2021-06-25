A team of prosecutors and law enforcement agencies outside Arvada's department are leading a probe into a Monday shooting in that city's Olde Town neighborhood that killed three people including the shooter.
Alexis King, the 1st Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement that prosecutors from her office along with investigators from Jefferson County, Wheatridge, Golden and Lakewood will determine the circumstances of the death of bystander Johnny Hurley and whether to charge an Arvada officer who was placed on administrative leave this week. Arvada Mayor Marc Williams confirmed that officer, whose name hasn't been released, was interviewed by the investigative team Thursday.
Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley died in the incident. Sources familiar with the investigation have said Hurley was shot by a responding officer.
Two officials familiar with the investigation, who asked not to be identified because the information hasn't been released to the public, said Hurley had picked up the shooter's weapon and cleared the chamber at some point in the incident. It was unclear what role that action played in what followed.
A statement attributed to the family of the bystander who intervened in Monday's Arvada shooting says Johnny Hurley "is no more," but adds that he was a "wonderful human being with a great zest for life."
The alleged shooter Ronald Troyke, 59, had left a four-page note with his intentions to target law enforcement, specifically the Arvada Police Department, police department spokesman Dave Snelling confirmed.
Details of a separate investigation into the shooting conducted by Arvada detectives were expected to be released soon.
No timeline has been issued for King's investigation.
“We are committed to transparency, and the complete results of the investigation into Johnny Hurley’s death and all pertinent facts will be made known at the completion of the investigation, when all witnesses have been interviewed and evidence collected, and when doing so does not compromise reaching a just result,” King said in a statement.
Police accountability has taken a front seat in the United States since last summer's George Floyd protests. In April, 2020, Governor Jared Polis signed the Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Bill, which requires more transparency in how Colorado police agencies report their operations.
Also by July of 2023, all Colorado police and sheriff's departments will be required to wear body cameras.