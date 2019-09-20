An educator at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial was arrested Thursday on a felony sexual assault charge, according the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).
Maggie Christine Stastny, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage inmate at the detention center earlier this year, ACSO said. She's facing a charge for sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.
Stastny was an employee of the Cherry Creek School District and was assigned to teach at the juvenile detention center, according to ACSO.