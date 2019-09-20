Maggie Christine Stastny

Maggie Christine Stastny. Courtesy photo.

An educator at the Marvin W. Foote Youth Services Center in Centennial was arrested Thursday on a felony sexual assault charge, according the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

Maggie Christine Stastny, 32, is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with an underage inmate at the detention center earlier this year, ACSO said. She's facing a charge for sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Stastny was an employee of the Cherry Creek School District and was assigned to teach at the juvenile detention center, according to ACSO.

Read more at 9News

Load comments