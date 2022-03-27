Taylor Hawkins' heart weighed double that of men his age as an autopsy finds the Foo Fighters drummer suffered a 'cardiovascular collapse' after binging on a cocktail of drugs including heroin, marijuana and opioids, investigators have said.

Forensic experts are said to have discovered it weighed 'at least 600 grams', double the average of 300 to 350 grams, during an examination following his shocking death at a luxury hotel in Colombian capital Bogota on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

Investigators have concluded the 50-year-old suffered cardiovascular collapse after binging on a cocktail of drugs, Colombian news magazine Semana reported. It also said authorities had confirmed the Foo Fighters drummer had overdosed on heroin mixed with antidepressants and benzodiazepines which are psychoactive drugs known as benzos.

Colombia’s Attorney General’s office has already confirmed an initial autopsy carried out on Saturday revealed traces of 10 different drugs in Hawkins’ urine, including opioids which can range from heroin to fentanyl and morphine.

