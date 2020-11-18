A wanted felon nicknamed Psycho is at the center of an investigation into the remains of three people found on two properties in Colorado's San Luis Valley, officials said.
Local law enforcement told reporters in a video press conference Wednesday morning they are looking for 26-year-old Adre “Psycho” Jordan Baroz, who is considered armed and dangerous, in connection with the deaths.
Baroz has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2014 in the Alamosa area including sexual assault, assault on a peace officer, drug charges, and "drugging a victim," Colorado Bureau of Investigation records show.
Baroz was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges, but he didn't show up, according to Alamosa County District Attorney Bob Willett.
Willett declined to say how Baroz is connected to the remains found 20 minutes south of Alamosa.
"We haven't filed charges," Willett said. "But he ought to turn himself in and surrender peacefully."
Investigators told the Gazette that the remains were found in burn pits.
Authorities cautioned reporters not to connect the remains with any particular missing person in the San Luis Valley area, but families of people who have disappeared are on edge as they wait to for identification.
Korina Arroyo-Marquez’ family has been looking for her since late August.
Jessica Villagomez, a cousin, said Arroyo-Marquez went to bed and was gone without a trace the next morning.
Her mother, who Villagomez says has been distraught over her oldest child’s disappearance, notified authorities right away, but as the weeks went by, Monte Vista residents have been on edge.
“To know someone is out there dumping bodies is scary,” Villagomez told the Gazette. “This is a community where kids ride their bikes back and forth through town. You know your neighbor and your kids are safe to run down the street. Now you feel like maybe your kids shouldn’t be running around. You need to keep a close eye on where you’re going.”
Representatives from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Saguache and Conejos counties, and the Alamosa and Monte Vista police departments are investigating the case. Investigators were alerted to the remains when they served a search warrant for stolen equipment.
A forensic anthropologist is investigating to determine whether the remains belong to any missing persons in the San Luis Valley area, authorities said. Chafee County Sheriff John Spezze texted the Gazette that the remains are not those of Chaffee County missing mom Suzanne Morphew.
Three months after 31-year-old Arroyo-Marquez disappeared, though, the community is wondering if her remains are part of those which were found on the two properties near Las Sauces, a rural community in the south central part of the state on the New Mexico border.
“The San Luis Valley is a tight knit community. Most of us have grown up here,” explained Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson. “It is imperative that we get this individual off the street. We need assistance to get him apprehended as soon as possible.”
Between the pandemic and the grisly discovery, these small law enforcement agencies are feeling the strain of tracking Baroz whom they stress not to refer to as a “serial killer.”
“All of these people under us have worked themselves to exhaustion,” said Conejos County Sheriff Garth Crowther. “We as department heads have to appreciate the worker ants out there and doing the job.”
Meanwhile, families in the valley are waiting for answers.
“This is feeling eerie, with the remains being found,” Villagomez said. “We’re praying it’s not Korina.”
Investigators set up a tip line for people to call with information: (719) 270-0210.