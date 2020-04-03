The groundwork for helping Team USA athletes deal with the mental strain caused by the global coronavirus pandemic that has postponed this summer's Tokyo Games was laid two months ago, even if that wasn’t the initial intent.
The Colorado Springs-based U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced on Friday the details of its 13-member Mental Health Taskforce that has been in place since February, after the spread of COVID-19 had began, but before its disruption lead to the 2020 Olympics being put off for a year.
“Right now it’s just about adapting to changes really, just staying safe and healthy and supporting each other,” Olympic swimmer Allison Schmitt, a task force member, told The Gazette. “This is definitely a change — an obstacle, a challenge — that we’re going to have to come together and get through together.
“I hope that our team knows that they can give me a call or text whenever.”
The task force also includes Cheyenne Mountain graduate Rachael Flatt, a former Olympic figure skater who trained at The Broadmoor Skating Club, and an assortment of Olympians, Paralympians, coaches, and health professionals.
The marching orders for the task force were to develop best practices, resources and action plans to support the mental health needs of Team USA athletes before, during and after competition, and serve in an advisory role to the USOPC. The group's initial intent was to meet on a monthly basis.
When the Olympic Games were postponed last week the mission of the task force shifted.
Per a USOPC press release, “With the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021, the USOPC is activating the officers to lead discussions around mental health and wellness for athletes and staff, and with input from the internal and external USOPC mental health working groups, assist with developing the long-term mental health program for the USOPC. They will also be members of the Games staff moving forward as planned.”
Olympic wrestler Frank Molinaro announced his retirement on Friday. The 31-year-old Molinaro intended to compete for a spot this summer, but with the postponement he opted not to continue his career and the sustained weight loss that would have accompanied it to remain in his weight class.
There will be no shortage of stories like that to emerge in the coming weeks and months as athletes face decisions and stresses as the pandemic continues to present complications to competitors from all angles.
“We are acutely aware of the mental health concerns facing our athletes — heightened by the current environment in the Olympic and Paralympic community — and are fully dedicated to being an active leader in providing support and resources to help athletes navigate the pressures, and at times, uncertainty, of their careers,” Dr. Jonathan Finnoff, USOPC chief medical officer said in a news release. “The goal of the task force is to ensure athletes, and the staff who are entrusted with their care, are well-informed and prepared to recognize and respond to individuals in need, both before and once mental health concerns arise.”