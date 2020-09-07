Early-season snowfall and frigid temperatures are expected to hit El Paso and Teller counties starting Tuesday morning and continuing into Wednesday, according to weather forecasters.
Temperatures upon waking up Tuesday are likely to be below freezing and will continue to be cold throughout the day, with an anticipated low of 24 degrees Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service warns of a hard freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
“A hard freeze will cause widespread crop damage and may burst exposed water pipes,” the weather service said in issuing the warning.
Residents are asked to disconnect water hoses from outdoor faucets to protect pipes.
To protect flowers, gardens and newly planted trees and shrubs, residents should cover vulnerable landscaping with sheets, tarps, plastic or jugs before they go to bed, experts suggest.