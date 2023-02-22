A heavy law enforcement presence worked through the night to secure a barricaded suspect in Security/Widefield area of unincorporated El Paso County, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
@EPCSheriff Tactical Support Group is on scene for a barricaded suspect. This is an isolated incident. Please stay away from the area. https://t.co/nwCCcsPu6y pic.twitter.com/exoHCxADvI— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 22, 2023
At around 10 p.m. EPCSO sent out a tweet regarding heavy law enforcement activity on the 7100 block of Trails End Court near Mesa Road and Mesa Ridge Parkway.
EPCSO said a tactical support group worked to secure the barricaded suspect. As of 6 a.m., the sheriff’s office confirmed the situation to be over, but could not provide further information at this time.
According to reporting by Gazette news partner, KKTV, a few broken windows could be seen from the street at the home the suspect is believed to have been in.
@EPCSheriff Tactical Support Group activity has ended at this scene. No specific information will be made available regarding what led to last night’s LE activity at this time so as not to compromise our investigation. https://t.co/HHeM2wg2ZO pic.twitter.com/LvniM44doN— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 22, 2023
