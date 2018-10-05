Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience is throwing a party for the return of the king.
More than six months after a 15-foot animatronic Tyrannosaurus rex named Chicken was engulfed in a 30-foot wall of flames, a new T. rex has taken its place.
The new dinosaur, which hasn't yet been named, will join 15 others at the interactive museum, all of which move and growl when visitors walk by, said Zach Reynolds, director of the facility. They're made of layers of silicon and foam built around a metal frame.
"They're all as anatomically correct as we could make them," Reynolds said.
An unveiling will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience, 44895 W. U.S. 50 . T. rex-themed cupcakes and refreshments will be available, and guests will be able to buy special-edition T-shirts featuring a picture of the original T. rex engulfed in flames. All T. rex-related items in the gift shop also will be discounted 15 percent Saturday.
"The T. rex is our guests' favorite dinosaur, so to have that back was a real boon for us to be able to please our guests," Reynolds said.
The spectacular March fire was caused by a wire that was "at a place of extreme motion in the T. rex, which has more movement than any of our other dinosaurs," Reynolds said.
"The wire did not break, but instead, was just bending where resistance was building up. If it had broken, our safety systems would have kicked into place and stopped the fire before it happened."
No one was injured, and the blaze was contained to the single dinosaur. The issue has since been corrected, Reynolds said.
The new T. rex cost about $50,000, Reynolds said. The dinosaurs are made by Jade Bamboo Dinosaurs in Zigong in the Sichuan province of China. Most of the world's animatronic manufacturers are based in the same Chinese city, Reynolds said.
"While we like to think that our original 15-foot tall T. rex was our own incredible king of dinosaurs, we worked closely with the manufacturer to ensue that our newest T. rex boasts improved looks, animatronic motion and fear-swelling sound, while still commanding the same prominent perch on our 10-acre grounds," says a news release from the Dinosaur Experience.
It's set up next to a three-story rope course.
"While you're on the course, the T. rex will kind of whir at you, and you can climb up on the course to get eye-to-eye with the T. rex," Reynolds said. "It also will stand up pretty tall so that if you're on the top level, the third story, it will reach up and kind of growl at you there, too."
Chicken, the original T. rex, hasn't left the property. The charred metal skeleton is on display at a new spot on the Dinosaur Wild Walk "so the people who are still interested in seeing that — and there are quite a few — will still be able to say hello to Chicken," Reynolds said.
"We've had people drive for hundreds and thousands of miles to come see it. The photos were so spectacular that they received pretty heavy national attention and quite a bit of international attention, as well. We estimate that there were many tens of millions of people that have seen the photos and videos of that T. rex burning."
For more information, visit dinoxp.com.