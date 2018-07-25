City of Colorado Springs, Colorado College and Switchbacks soccer officials plan to announce their plans for two new downtown stadiums at a 10 a.m. Wednesday press conference.
A controversial sports and events center that 1½ years ago was deemed all but dead now is set to go, split between two downtown locations, Colorado Springs officials announced Tuesday.
A 10,000-seat outdoor stadium for the Switchbacks minor league soccer team will be at CityGate, a vacant block southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets, said Nick and Ed Ragain, who own the team.
The stadium will be accompanied by a seven-floor building to the south with hundreds of apartments and mixed-use businesses, they said.
And a 3,000-seat indoor arena will be built on the south side of Colorado College’s campus, said Sean Pieri, vice president for advancement at CC. The college Tigers men’s ice hockey team will move there from The Broadmoor World Arena.
The new stadium and arena constitute the fourth and final project in City for Champions, an endeavor first proposed in 2013.