A swimmer died in Pueblo Reservoir after being reported missing Monday afternoon.
Rangers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and divers from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office volunteer dive team recovered the swimmer's body, which was found within an hour of being reported missing near the North Shore Marina, according to a news release.
A witness called 911 around 3:30 p.m. after seeing the swimmer disappear while apparently trying to swim to the marina.
“This is another sad example of why swimming is not permitted anywhere in Lake Pueblo,” Monique Mullis, manager of Lake Pueblo State Park, said in a news release.
The body was sent to the Pueblo County Coroner to determine identification and cause of death, parks and wildlife said.