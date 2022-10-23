102322-news-fire 1.JPG (copy)

Firefighters work on containing a fire in the hills just west of Pikes Peak International Raceway on Saturday.

 Parker Seibold, The Gazette

The Sweetwater fire in unincorporated El Paso County is 75% contained, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:20 p.m. Saturday and had burned 346 acres near the Pikes Peak International Raceway, with flames reaching the north end of the parking lot behind the grandstands of the raceway.

Authorities evacuated people living in that area, but by Saturday evening, residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Deputies have said they believe the fire was human caused, possibly by people who were shooting at a firing range. 

