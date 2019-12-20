Colorado Springs police said they were searching for a man with warrants inside a motel on the north side of Colorado Springs Friday morning.
According to police, they responded to the Days Inn on Rusina Road around 3 a.m., reports Gazette news partner KKTV. The SWAT team responded shortly before 6 a.m. Our crew on scene reports seeing more than a dozen police cars around the motel.
Police said one motel room has been evacuated that was near the room the suspect was believed to be inside.
Officers said they don’t believe that man has any weapons.