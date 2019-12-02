One man was arrested after SWAT officers were called to a residence in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning.
Gavino Brionez, 32, is being held on suspicion of burglary, menacing and a court order violation, police said.
Officers responded to "a family disturbance involving a knife" about 8:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of Chalmers Road, police reported.
After they found a victim and brought them to safety, officers surrounded the house and ordered Brionez to leave, police said. SWAT officers were called when he refused to obey officers' orders.
Once Brionez exited the building, authorities brought him to El Paso County jail. His bail amount was not immediately available.
No injuries were reported.