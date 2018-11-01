Two employees at a Colorado Springs post office were taken to a local hospital after they had allergic reactions to a white powder later identified as a Korean-manufactured "pre-workout" supplement.
At about 7:15 a.m., Colorado Springs firefighters were called to the post office at 1540 S. 8th St. for a medical emergency, Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesman Capt. Brian Vaughan said in a news release.
Four employees, who were exposed to the powder after its packaging broke, described their symptoms as itchiness, Vaughan said. They were hosed off, and two of them were isolated until hazmat investigators could identify the substance. The other two were experiencing intensifying symptoms and were taken to a hospital as a precaution. Their breathing was not affected, Vaughan said.
After learning that employees had been exposed to an unknown, but possibly toxic substance , fire officials requested a full hazmat response, including two engines, three ambulances, Colorado Springs Utilities and police, Vaughan said in the news release.
The incident happened with the nation still on edge after a series of pipe bombs were mailed late last month to several prominent Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, and other opponents of President Donald Trump.
The hazmat investigation closed 8th Street between Arcturus and Brookside for three hours. Twenty employees who were not exposed to the substance stayed in a city bus for warmth during the probe, Vaughan said.
Hazmat team members photographed the white plastic bag, which an employee had placed outside southwest of the building after it broke and the powder began spilling out. Inside a Hazmat apparatus, other members of the team cross-checked the information gathered with a hazmat database, he said.
The team screened the substance using a six-step process and found that it wasn’t lethal.
By 10:40 a.m., authorities had determined there was no criminal activity, and the responding agencies began to leave the area, Vaughan said.