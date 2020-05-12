A fire at a new home under construction in Fountain is being investigated as "suspicious," authorities said Tuesday.

The Fountain Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 8700 block of Link Road about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a statement from the Fountain Police Department reported. The fire was extinguished quickly, but there was significant damage to the basement, officials said in a statement.

Authorities believe the cause of the fire to be "suspicious," police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation was asked to call 719-390-5555, or to remain anonymous, call 719-634-7867.

