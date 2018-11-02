Colorado Springs police are investigating a homicide near the Ivywild neighborhood.
A man's body with "some trauma" was found in the area of Cheyenne Creek near the 1700 block of Mount Washington Avenue just after 10 a.m. Friday, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
Black would not say whether the body was found in or on the edge of the creek.
Police initially reported the death as 'suspicious' but later upgraded it to a homicide.
No other details have been released.
This is the city’s 28th this year, the same number as last year at this time. If the death Thursday in UMB parking lot near Cascade Avenue and Kiowa Street is ruled a homicide, Friday's death will be the 29th.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
