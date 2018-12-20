A man was found dead Thursday in a southeast Colorado Springs apartment, police said.
When officers arrived at the apartment complex in the 2100 block of Delta Drive about 2 p.m., the body was found "with traumatic injuries and no signs of life," police said.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said. If it's ruled a homicide, it will be the city's 37th this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 634-STOP 7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
