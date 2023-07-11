GazetteSlate.jpg

Veterans Memorial Park is closed Tuesday in Pueblo as authorities work to investigate a suspicious death on park property, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

At around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police asked the public through a department Twitter post to avoid the area of 3005 Lakeshore Drive as the investigation continues.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553 2502.

