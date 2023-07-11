Veterans Memorial Park is closed Tuesday in Pueblo as authorities work to investigate a suspicious death on park property, according to the Pueblo Police Department.
At around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police asked the public through a department Twitter post to avoid the area of 3005 Lakeshore Drive as the investigation continues.
VETERAN'S MEMORIAL PARK CLOSED TODAY— Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) July 11, 2023
Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553 2502.
