Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a north Colorado Springs business at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, then disappeared into the night.
Two men of “unknown race” entered the unnamed business in the 2800 block of Briargate Boulevard, near the intersection with North Union Boulevard, at 1:15 a.m. The men brandished a weapon at the store clerk and demanded cash and property, according to Colorado Springs police.
An unspecified amount of money was taken before the suspects fled, leaving the clerk unharmed.
A search of the area by officers and a canine unit failed to locate the suspects or suspect vehicles.