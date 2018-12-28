Police are looking for three suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint Thursday night and made off with his dog, wallet and other personal items, according to the Northglenn Police Department.
When officers arrived, the victim said he had been robbed at gunpoint by three men who were in a black Lincoln Navigator. He told officers the suspects took his wallet, personal items, and his dog, Rose – a Corgi-Border Collie mix.
The suspects are described as being 25 to 35-years old. Two of the suspects are described as black men wearing all black clothing. The third suspect is described as a white man with short hair and a short beard.
