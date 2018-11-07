Two suspects are on the run and three are in custody after several reports of armed robberies on Gold Camp Road late Tuesday.
Police say two suspects, who were armed, ran into the woods after police stopped their vehicle about 11 p.m. on Gold Camp Road near pullout #6.
Police who first responded to the area were approached by an alleged victim in a vehicle on Gold Camp Road. That person told police the suspects were believed to be in a car nearby.
Another set of alleged victims also approached police and claimed they, too, had an encounter with the same robbers.