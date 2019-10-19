Two people arrested Friday after they fled from sheriff's deputies in a beat-up pickup and plowed through at least a dozen cars in three separate crashes were identified Saturday.

The suspects, Caleb Miles, 31, and Brooke Macklin, 19, were booked into El Paso County jail.

Miles had warrants for felony vehicular eluding, theft, obstruction, criminal mischief, driving under restraint, license plate violations, criminal trespassing, violation of bail bond conditions and multiple counts of motor vehicle theft, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Macklin had a warrant for failure to comply.

About 12:45 p.m. Friday, a woman alerted deputies that someone she knew was stealing gasoline from her car in the Safeway parking lot on McLaughlin Road, the Sheriff's Office said. The man fled in a pickup from East Blaney Road and Garret Road, in eastern El Paso County, all the way to Austin Bluffs Parkway, crossing jurisdictional lines between the county and the city of Colorado Springs.

After dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen, sheriff's deputies started to chase the truck, the Sheriff's Office said. One deputy rammed the pickup at Austin Bluffs and Barnes Road, in an attempt to stop it, but the driver continued down Austin Bluffs and caused a five-car pileup.

Another deputy tried to stop the pickup at Siferd Boulevard, but it continued to flee, the Sheriff's Office said. There, a deputy slammed into 48-year-old Bill Szary’s truck. Szary was uninjured in the wreck.

“The sheriff ... spun him out in front of me, put him on the median. ... I thought he missed me until the sheriff’s car came around,” Szary said.

The pickup ultimately stopped about 2 p.m. after it raced through a red light at Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard, causing crashes involving at least seven cars. A woman driving a black Nissan Altima slammed by the truck was taken to a hospital due to a heart condition, a witness said.

Deputies swarmed the truck at North Academy Boulevard, a witness’ cellphone video shows. They pried Caleb and Macklin from the car and arrested them.

Several cars appeared totaled, but there were no serious injuries, said Jacqueline Kirby, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office.

Four sheriff's vehicles were involved and one deputy was hospitalized with injuries that Kirby said were not life-threatening. Initial reports said the chase hit speeds of 60 mph, she said.