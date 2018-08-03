A man who allegedly tried to run over a Westminster police officer with his car was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon, a press release said.
Another unidentified suspect is in custody.
Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, police said two men were stealing from a business in the 11800 block of Sheridan Boulevard. One of the two reportedly threatened a security officer with a knife.
One man fled on foot, while the other left in a car. The driver refused to pull over despite repeated attempts by police to "disable the car" and tried to hit an officer who was standing out of his patrol car, police reports said.
The officer fired his gun and hit the driver.
The driver was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The officer involved in the incident was not injured.
The second man was taken into custody by other officers in the area.
The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.
Early Monday, Aurora police officers shot and killed a 73-old-man who fatally shot a naked intruder who broke into his home.
Aurora police said Thursday that the man, identified as Richard Black Jr., may not have heard orders to put down his gun because of a hearing impairment, The Denver Post reported. Black's 11-year-old grandson also was screaming because he had just been attacked by the intruder, identified as 26-year-old Dajon Harper.
Police Chief Nick Metz confirmed that the officer who shot Black was the same one involved in a fatal shooting outside an East Colfax Avenue motel in late June. He said the officer, who was not been identified but is a three-year veteran of the department, completed the requirements necessary to come back after a shooting. He was declared fit for duty after spending 15 days on leave.