Colorado Springs police arrested a man at Memorial Park on suspicion of robbing a nearby business earlier Saturday.

About 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at a business in the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue where a male suspect demanded money from an employee and fled in a vehicle, authorities said.

Kevin Woodley was found and arrested on suspicion of the crime near Memorial Park shortly after, officers said. No weapons were found and no injuries were reported.

