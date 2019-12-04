LAKEWOOD — A 49-year-old man accused of luring women into his trailer and sexually assaulting them has been taken into custody on multiple felony warrants, according to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).
On the afternoon of Nov. 29, an off-duty LPD agent was in Fort Collins when she recognized a van and trailer belonging to a suspected serial rapist in Lakewood, LPD said.
The agent called 911, and with assistance from the Fort Collins Police Department, Darrell Wall was arrested on several warrants, including sexual assault and false imprisonment, according to LPD. He was eventually transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he's being held on the charges.
Wall is accused of luring transient and women experiencing homelessness into his trailer and then allegedly sexually assaulting them, LPD said.
LPD said detectives have reason to believe that there may be additional victims in the case. The agency released photos (below) of Wall's van and trailer.