Colorado Springs police arrested a man suspected of robbing at least five banks since October 2020, according to a Monday release from the department.
Lorenzo Herrera, 30, faces multiple counts of aggravated robbery, police said.
Herrera’s arrest was the culmination of a years-long bank robbery investigation. After gathering evidence and interviewing multiple witnesses, detectives concluded that a single suspect robbed four banks between Oct. 15 and Dec. 28, 2020.
“In each of the robberies the suspect threatened to injure, kill, or shoot the victims, although weapons were never seen, and no victims were injured,” the release stated.
On Sept. 8, police were alerted to a robbery at the Huntington Bank at 4330 N. Academy Blvd. Evidence and witness statements led them to believe the heist was the work of the same man who robbed the four banks in 2020. Further investigation led to an arrest warrant for Herrera, officials said.
Robbery Unit detectives, assisted by patrol and K-9 officers, found Herrera on Sept. 22 and arrested him without incident.
According to Colorado criminal statutes, aggravated robbery is a Class 3 felony and is punishable by up to 32 years in prison if, during the robbery, the alleged offender “by force, threats, or intimidation places a person in reasonable fear of death or bodily injury.”