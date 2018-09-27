A robbery suspect led police on a car chase Thursday morning, hitting multiple police cruisers, speeding the wrong way on Academy and stealing at least one other car before eventually being arrested, Colorado Springs police said.
Officers said they tried to corner the man at about 8 a.m. Thursday, but he sped off, hitting two cop cars and the side of a car wash as he fled.
Witnesses said they spotted the man slamming into random cars.
Officers say the chase started near Powers and Palmer Park, and went as far as Garden of the Gods and I-25.
“I was just afraid for the people because they were hit pretty hard at a fast rate of speed,” witness Mark Mann said.
Officers tell Gazette news partner KKTV that the man was able to steal someone's car after crashing his own, and might have tried to do that multiple times.
