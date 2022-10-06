One motorcyclist suffered "serious injuries" after a pickup truck allegedly ran a red light in south Colorado Springs Wednesday night, Colorado Springs police said.

Around 8:15 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Venetucci and Cheyenne Mountain boulevards, near Quail Lake, for a two-vehicle crash. The pickup had been traveling north on Venetucci Boulevard when the driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the motorcyclist, who was traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital and their current condition is unknown. Police do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

The area was closed to traffic for about two hours but reopened around 10:10 p.m., police said.

A separate red-light incident occurred Tuesday, when a driver crashed into a vehicle while allegedly running a light in east Colorado Springs before attempting to assault an officer and steal a bicycle.