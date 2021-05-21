Police arrested a man suspected of stealing lumber from a construction site near the northeast side of Colorado Springs Friday morning, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police arrested 27-year-old Oduan Barrera after officers noticed vehicles racing away from the intersection of Makalu and Tochal drives around 4:50 a.m. with stacks of lumber, police said.
It's an area where new homes are going up off Old Ranch Road in northeastern Colorado Springs.
Officers stopped one of the vehicles and found 70 pieces of lumber in the back of the SUV. Police said the lumber was taken without permission from a home construction site near Odin Drive.
Officers said 80 pieces of lumber were missing, as of Friday morning.
Barrera was booked into the El Paso County jail, police said.