A man was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence early Sunday morning after fleeing from a crash he reportedly caused, injuring two people in Colorado Springs.
An officer was conducting a traffic stop at East St. Elmo Avenue and South Nevada Avenue when police said that around 12:30 a.m., he witnessed two vehicles collide at the intersection.
One of the vehicles involved left the scene and was found several miles away shortly after by police. The driver of that vehicle, James Riggs, was arrested for DUI and traffic accident related offenses, said police.
Officers reported that two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
Police had southbound Nevada Avenue closed for several hours for an investigation but re-opened the street around 4 a.m.